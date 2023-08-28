Empower Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $47,117.65 (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. Empower has a market cap of $47,117.65 and $334,691.61 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Empower has traded 11.9% lower against the dollar. One Empower token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Empower Profile

Empower was first traded on November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,130,662 tokens. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. Empower’s official website is mpwr.clubrare.xyz. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe.

Empower Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 0.00226292 USD and is down -2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $332,784.85 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://mpwr.clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empower should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empower using one of the exchanges listed above.

