Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Rating Increased to Buy at HSBC

HSBC upgraded shares of Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th.

Get Engie Brasil Energia alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia Price Performance

Engie Brasil Energia Increases Dividend

Shares of EGIEY stock opened at $9.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56. Engie Brasil Energia has a twelve month low of $6.77 and a twelve month high of $12.10.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a $0.3419 dividend. This is an increase from Engie Brasil Energia’s previous dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st.

Engie Brasil Energia Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Engie Brasil Energia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Engie Brasil Energia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.