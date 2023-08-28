Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 561.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,407,404 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,194,550 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.88% of Skyworks Solutions worth $51,484,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,160,288 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $379,127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,781,488 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth about $152,111,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 1,169.6% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 954,234 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $111,194,000 after buying an additional 879,071 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 482.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,046,943 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,518,000 after buying an additional 867,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth about $64,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. B. Riley boosted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. UBS Group cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.27.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $105.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $123.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.31.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 28th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.21%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total transaction of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kris Sennesael sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.28, for a total transaction of $4,251,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 87,823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,333,828.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 52,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,062 shares of company stock worth $6,130,559. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

