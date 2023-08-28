Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDX – Free Report) by 14.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 900,561 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,676 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF were worth $49,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $136,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 21.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 258,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,183,000 after purchasing an additional 45,498 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,841,000. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Finally, Strata Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $462,000.

Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $57.26 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $47.50 and a 52 week high of $59.97. The company has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $58.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.04.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Large Company Index ETF (FNDX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Large Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index based on sales, cash flow and dividends\u002Fbuybacks. FNDX was launched on Aug 15, 2013 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

