Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $51.57 Million Stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,699 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 5,556 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $51,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,534,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,479,806,000 after buying an additional 17,826 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 532,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $769,136,000 after buying an additional 69,852 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,285 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $717,762,000 after purchasing an additional 6,532 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 326,105 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $471,369,000 after purchasing an additional 67,758 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 317,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $459,517,000 after purchasing an additional 8,610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 1.2 %

MTD stock opened at $1,175.45 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1,276.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,389.15. The company has a market cap of $25.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,065.55 and a twelve month high of $1,615.97.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $982.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 2,136.23% and a net margin of 22.48%. Analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,650.00 to $1,525.00 in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,660.00 to $1,520.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,454.00 to $1,366.00 in a report on Friday, July 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mettler-Toledo International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,470.14.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

