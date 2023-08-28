Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $57.76 Million Stock Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 5.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,822,197 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 102,646 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Uber Technologies worth $57,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UBER. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Uber Technologies in the first quarter worth $207,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 166,006 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 17,926 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 689.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 899,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,515,000 after purchasing an additional 785,528 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 157.9% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 298,986 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,478,000 after purchasing an additional 183,065 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 8.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 877,950 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $27,831,000 after purchasing an additional 69,611 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Uber Technologies news, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total value of $26,404.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total value of $347,944.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,357 shares in the company, valued at $7,571,654.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 325,642 shares of company stock valued at $14,830,237 in the last three months. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Uber Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of UBER opened at $43.96 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $89.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -199.81 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.23. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $49.49. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $9.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.57% and a negative net margin of 1.07%. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.33) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Friday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Thirty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

