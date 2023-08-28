Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.75% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $50,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $113,144,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $99,967,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 428,903 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,417,000 after purchasing an additional 120,037 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $830.35 on Monday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $572.22 and a 1 year high of $847.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 5.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $757.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $766.68. The company has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.95, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.48 by $1.76. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 33.93% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $9.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total transaction of $184,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.00, for a total value of $184,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,127,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Plew Daniel P. Van sold 6,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $841.71, for a total value of $5,216,076.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,508 shares in the company, valued at $18,103,498.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,871 shares of company stock worth $27,489,718 in the last three months. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on REGN shares. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $720.00 to $992.00 in a report on Monday, August 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,045.00 target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

