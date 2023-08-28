Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 103,470 Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,372,629 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 103,470 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 4.13% of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF worth $54,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 23,890,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $950,775,000 after purchasing an additional 85,336 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $6,390,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 151,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,040,000 after acquiring an additional 7,857 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 126,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after acquiring an additional 13,835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 103,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter.

USMC opened at $43.79 on Monday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $32.66 and a 52-week high of $45.46. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.66 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $43.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.1537 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is an increase from Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

The Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (USMC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to offer exposure to the largest of the US large-cap segment. The fund uses a proprietary, quantitative model to construct the portfolio. USMC was launched on Oct 12, 2017 and is managed by Principal.

