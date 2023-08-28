Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 11,018 Shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 383,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,018 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.15% of Waste Connections worth $53,371,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Connections in the fourth quarter worth about $602,107,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,076,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $428,075,000 after purchasing an additional 857,968 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Waste Connections by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,490,958 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $197,642,000 after purchasing an additional 609,251 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Waste Connections by 64,555.9% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 561,860 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,480,000 after purchasing an additional 560,991 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 180.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 617,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $86,347,000 after buying an additional 397,975 shares during the period. 85.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Connections alerts:

Waste Connections Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of WCN opened at $137.86 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $140.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.45. The company has a market capitalization of $35.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.23 and a 1-year high of $148.20.

Waste Connections Announces Dividend

Waste Connections ( NYSE:WCN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 14.01%. Waste Connections’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.255 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.38%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, VP James Little sold 3,200 shares of Waste Connections stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.97, for a total transaction of $441,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,616,193.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WCN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Connections from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Waste Connections from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Waste Connections from $155.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.08.

View Our Latest Report on Waste Connections

Waste Connections Company Profile

(Free Report)

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Connections Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Connections and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.