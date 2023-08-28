Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,491 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Equifax were worth $11,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Equifax in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Equifax by 26.3% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 505 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on EFX shares. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Equifax from $204.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Equifax from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $255.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $190.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $220.63.

Equifax Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $197.98 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 46.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $213.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $208.44. Equifax Inc. has a 52-week low of $145.98 and a 52-week high of $240.35.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The credit services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 19.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Equifax Inc. will post 6.92 EPS for the current year.

Equifax Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP James M. Griggs sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.00, for a total transaction of $52,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,890. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.33, for a total transaction of $503,325.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,026 shares in the company, valued at $8,863,754.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,750 shares of company stock worth $1,965,485 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc operates as a data, analytics, and technology company. The company operates through three segments: Workforce Solutions, U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), and International. The Workforce Solutions segment offers services that enables customers to verify income, employment, educational history, criminal justice data, healthcare professional licensure, and sanctions of people in the United States; and employer customers with services that assist them in complying with and automating payroll-related and human resource management processes throughout the entire cycle of the employment relationship.

