EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 328.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,283,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,466,000 after buying an additional 2,516,702 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 37.0% in the first quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 794,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,399,000 after buying an additional 214,698 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 30.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 645,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,435,000 after buying an additional 150,222 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 15.0% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 526,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,469,000 after buying an additional 68,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 47.4% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,113,000 after buying an additional 146,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 0.3 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January stock opened at $35.15 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $35.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $630.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.