EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) by 810.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,843 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Exos TFP Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ovintiv by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 98.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OVV has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Ovintiv from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Ovintiv in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.47.

Ovintiv Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Ovintiv stock opened at $46.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.64. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.10.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 28.27%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ovintiv Inc. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ovintiv Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.06%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Steven W. Nance sold 1,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total transaction of $58,428.65. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,018,195.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

See Also

