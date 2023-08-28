EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:FLTR – Free Report) by 31.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 3,212,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,264,000 after purchasing an additional 198,775 shares during the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 13,876.7% in the 1st quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,047,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025,529 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,973,000. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,262,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after acquiring an additional 373,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Floating Rate ETF by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 774,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after acquiring an additional 105,474 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FLTR opened at $25.27 on Monday. VanEck Floating Rate ETF has a twelve month low of $24.32 and a twelve month high of $25.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.12.

About VanEck Floating Rate ETF

The VanEck Investment Grade Floating Rate ETF (FLTR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade floating-rate notes issued by corporate entities. FLTR was launched on Apr 25, 2011 and is managed by VanEck.

