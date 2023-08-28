EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 489 Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,818 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $95,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at about $892,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 2,238.0% in the first quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 193.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 96.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Essential Properties Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.66.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance

EPRT opened at $23.61 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.88 and a 52-week high of $26.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average is $24.46.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.74%. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.39%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Properties Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.