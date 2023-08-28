EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 914 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 22.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 220.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 124,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after acquiring an additional 85,735 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 801,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,143,000 after acquiring an additional 231,129 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 53,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 2,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,212,500.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 122,500 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $4,347,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 589,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,936,899.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Regina Jones sold 10,000 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total transaction of $351,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,212,500.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,695 shares of company stock worth $5,505,951 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Stock Up 0.5 %

Baker Hughes stock opened at $35.39 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $36.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.91.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. Baker Hughes had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 7th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is 70.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKR shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Baker Hughes from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Baker Hughes from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.22.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Profile

(Free Report)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.