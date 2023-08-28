EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 330 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $99,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,510,301 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,488,582,000 after buying an additional 137,952 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,235,856 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $838,367,000 after buying an additional 120,161 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,318,339 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $617,300,000 after buying an additional 53,842 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 45.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,987,407 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $578,889,000 after buying an additional 1,557,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Ross Stores by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,742,218 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $550,429,000 after buying an additional 2,173,922 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Ross Stores alerts:

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ROST opened at $119.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $40.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.99. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.21 and a 12-month high of $122.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $112.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.39.

Ross Stores Announces Dividend

Ross Stores ( NASDAQ:ROST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 37.36% and a net margin of 8.36%. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 20th. 888 restated a “downgrade” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ROST

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Ross Stores news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 11,866 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.54, for a total transaction of $1,216,739.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,363,132.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of Ross Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total value of $3,153,095.85. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ross Stores Profile

(Free Report)

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ross Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ross Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.