EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) by 12.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,455 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NetApp were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NTAP. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 66.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $643,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of NetApp by 6.0% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,741 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,469,000 after buying an additional 1,672 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in NetApp by 0.8% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 139,507 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $11,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in NetApp by 41.0% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,770 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,198,000 after purchasing an additional 28,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in NetApp in the first quarter valued at approximately $465,000. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NTAP stock opened at $74.72 on Monday. NetApp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.08 and a fifty-two week high of $80.53. The stock has a market cap of $15.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The data storage provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.08. NetApp had a return on equity of 85.69% and a net margin of 19.49%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on NetApp from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on NetApp from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. SpectralCast restated a “maintains” rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of NetApp in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on NetApp from $67.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.45.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at $19,813,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.83, for a total transaction of $66,123.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,932.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Kurian sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $315,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 283,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,813,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,744 shares of company stock worth $798,626 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

