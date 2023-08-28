EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $121,000 Position in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,762 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Block were worth $121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. InterOcean Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 5,401 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of Block by 1.9% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 9,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Block by 100.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Block by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 16,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $35,532.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,122,696.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence Henry Summers sold 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.09, for a total transaction of $242,418.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,280 shares in the company, valued at $1,472,485.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,868 shares of company stock worth $2,526,029 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

Block Stock Up 0.4 %

SQ opened at $55.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.14. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $89.97. The stock has a market cap of $34.08 billion, a PE ratio of -126.95 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.61%. The company’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research cut their target price on Block from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Block from $108.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Block in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Block from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.45.

Block Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

