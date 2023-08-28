EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $154,000 Position in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,484 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in United Airlines by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,550,592 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,601,764,000 after acquiring an additional 700,850 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors bought a new position in United Airlines during the first quarter valued at approximately $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $258,795,000 after acquiring an additional 234,268 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 33.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $290,853,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 247.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,152,000 after acquiring an additional 4,290,600 shares in the last quarter. 70.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of United Airlines in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $70.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.08.

United Airlines Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UAL opened at $48.94 on Monday. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.58 and a 52 week high of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s fifty day moving average is $53.66 and its 200-day moving average is $48.37. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.41.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $1.00. The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 48.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 11.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

In other United Airlines news, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,599,801.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Gregory L. Hart sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.26, for a total value of $627,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,381,440.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gerald Laderman sold 4,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.05, for a total transaction of $256,211.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 133,213 shares in the company, valued at $7,599,801.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

About United Airlines

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

