EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Has $98,000 Stock Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,960 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 109.5% in the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 551 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Boston Scientific by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Boston Scientific by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. 89.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total transaction of $332,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,396 shares in the company, valued at $574,358.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $621,364.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,878,374.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 65,389 shares of company stock worth $3,396,426. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BSX opened at $50.76 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.88. Boston Scientific Co. has a 1 year low of $37.74 and a 1 year high of $54.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 6.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.99 EPS for the current year.

BSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, TheStreet raised Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.35.

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

