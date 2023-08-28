EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 89 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 23.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in Trane Technologies by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in Trane Technologies by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $172.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $210.00 to $231.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.81.

In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,035,659.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Linda P. Hudson sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.70, for a total value of $634,570.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,760.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Evan M. Turtz sold 6,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.21, for a total transaction of $1,253,422.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,035,659.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,374 shares of company stock worth $4,080,669 over the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TT opened at $202.58 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $195.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $185.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.19. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $139.07 and a fifty-two week high of $209.17.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.61 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.99%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

