EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Free Report) by 133.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,882 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,921 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wipro were worth $157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Wipro in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Wipro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Werba Rubin Papier Wealth Management bought a new stake in Wipro during the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 2.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $4.70 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Wipro in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $4.30 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $4.30.

Shares of WIT opened at $4.98 on Monday. Wipro Limited has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $5.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $4.86 and its 200 day moving average is $4.73.

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Wipro had a net margin of 12.70% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. Research analysts expect that Wipro Limited will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wipro Limited operates as an information technology (IT), consulting, and business process services company worldwide. It operates through three segments: IT Services, IT Products, and India State Run Enterprise Services (ISRE). The IT Services segment offers IT and IT-enabled services, including digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology and IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, cloud and infrastructure, business process, cloud, mobility and analytics, research and development, and hardware and software design services to enterprises.

