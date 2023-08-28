EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 97.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,974 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 973 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MNST. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 95.8% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Monster Beverage during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MNST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.71.

Insider Transactions at Monster Beverage

In other news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total transaction of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares in the company, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark J. Hall sold 56,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $3,305,239.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,027,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,447,270.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark J. Hall sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.35, for a total transaction of $6,308,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,141,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,451,375.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 166,318 shares of company stock worth $9,620,379. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Stock Performance

Monster Beverage stock opened at $57.34 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.83. Monster Beverage Co. has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $60.47.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

