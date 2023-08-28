EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 139 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 921 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in T-Mobile US by 2.6% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 11,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US in the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 110,931 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $16,067,000 after buying an additional 50,797 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 7.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 43,857 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,352,000 after acquiring an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 7,941 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Get T-Mobile US alerts:

T-Mobile US Trading Up 0.0 %

TMUS opened at $133.35 on Monday. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $124.92 and a one year high of $154.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on T-Mobile US from $178.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.55.

Get Our Latest Research Report on T-Mobile US

Insider Transactions at T-Mobile US

In related news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 646,339 shares in the company, valued at $89,414,537.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.34, for a total transaction of $2,766,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 646,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,414,537.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total value of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 227,600 shares of company stock valued at $29,906,726. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About T-Mobile US

(Free Report)

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for T-Mobile US Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T-Mobile US and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.