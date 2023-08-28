Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF) Receives $2.40 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Evolution Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:CAHPF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.40.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CAHPF shares. UBS Group upgraded shares of Evolution Mining from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Evolution Mining in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:CAHPF opened at $2.32 on Friday. Evolution Mining has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $2.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.25.

Evolution Mining Limited engages in the exploration, mine development and operation, and sale of gold and gold-copper concentrates in Australia and Canada. The company also explores for copper and silver deposits. It owns and operates mines, including Cowal in New South Wales; Ernest Henry and Mt Rawdon in Queensland; Mungari in Western Australia; and Red Lake in Ontario, Canada.

