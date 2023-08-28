Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF) Receives C$66.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Exchange Income Co. (TSE:EIF – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$66.33.
A number of research firms have weighed in on EIF. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$68.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Exchange Income from C$59.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$65.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Exchange Income from C$66.00 to C$70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th.
Exchange Income Trading Down 0.5 %
Exchange Income Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Exchange Income’s payout ratio is 90.00%.
About Exchange Income
Exchange Income Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in aerospace and aviation services and equipment, and manufacturing businesses worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace & Aviation, and Manufacturing. The Aerospace & Aviation segment offers scheduled airline, cargo, charter, and emergency medical services to communities located in Manitoba, Ontario, Nunavut, British Columbia, and Alberta, as well as Newfoundland and Labrador, Québec, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia.
