ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 129,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,108,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.12% of Air Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AL. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Air Lease in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 19.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Air Lease in the first quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Air Lease by 13.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AL opened at $40.00 on Monday. Air Lease Co. has a 12-month low of $30.08 and a 12-month high of $46.20. The stock has a market cap of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.66 and a 200 day moving average of $40.55.

Air Lease ( NYSE:AL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. Air Lease had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The company had revenue of $672.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.68 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Air Lease Co. will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 11th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.74%.

AL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Air Lease from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Air Lease in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $753,733.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Air Lease news, EVP Alex A. Khatibi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 89,266 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,570,640. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Yvette Hollingsworth Clark bought 2,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.96 per share, for a total transaction of $98,696.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,856 shares in the company, valued at $753,733.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. It also sells aircraft from its fleet to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors. In addition, the company provides fleet management services to investors and owners of aircraft portfolios.

