ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Raises Stock Holdings in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 66.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,816 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.08% of Advance Auto Parts worth $5,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $97,170,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the fourth quarter worth $86,585,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 378.8% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 480,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,633,000 after acquiring an additional 380,062 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 337.3% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 339,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,946,000 after purchasing an additional 262,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,970,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,611,000 after purchasing an additional 261,715 shares in the last quarter. 91.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AAP opened at $64.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.08. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.09 and a 1 year high of $194.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 3.08%. Advance Auto Parts’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 13th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 12th. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.30%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AAP. TheStreet downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $126.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Stephens lowered their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Advance Auto Parts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $129.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.74.

In related news, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Advance Auto Parts news, Director Douglas A. Pertz bought 4,575 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.02 per share, with a total value of $302,041.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,102.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $65.90 per share, for a total transaction of $32,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,950. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 5,463 shares of company stock worth $359,924. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

