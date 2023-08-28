Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY) Receives $7.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Expensify, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.64.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut Expensify from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $12.00 to $8.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Expensify from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised Expensify from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital reduced their target price on shares of Expensify from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXFY opened at $4.49 on Wednesday. Expensify has a 1-year low of $4.06 and a 1-year high of $19.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $307.21 million, a PE ratio of -12.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.39.

Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $38.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.49 million. Expensify had a negative net margin of 17.51% and a negative return on equity of 29.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Expensify will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Expensify news, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $61,269,925.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ying Liu sold 8,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.51, for a total value of $37,884.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 31,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,876.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Openview Management, Llc sold 10,044,250 shares of Expensify stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.10, for a total transaction of $61,269,925.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 842,960 shares of company stock valued at $4,532,142 and have sold 10,380,640 shares valued at $63,467,469. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXFY. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Expensify by 117.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Expensify during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Expensify in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. 40.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expensify, Inc provides a cloud-based expense management software platform to individuals, small businesses, and corporations in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables users to manage corporate cards, pay bills, generate invoices, collect payments, and book travel.

