Express (EXPR) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Express (NYSE:EXPR – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th.

NYSE EXPR opened at $0.52 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $38.51 million, a PE ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.73. Express has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $2.14.

Express’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Thursday, August 31st. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Thursday, August 31st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, August 31st.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Express in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Express during the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Express by 13,293.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 25,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25,657 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.28% of the company’s stock.

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

