Extendicare Inc. (EXE) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 on September 15th

Extendicare Inc. (TSE:EXE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th.

Extendicare Price Performance

Shares of EXE opened at C$6.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 437.45, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.78. Extendicare has a 52-week low of C$6.02 and a 52-week high of C$7.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$7.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$6.85. The firm has a market cap of C$551.19 million, a PE ratio of 218.00 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Extendicare alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Extendicare from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th.

About Extendicare

(Get Free Report)

Extendicare Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides care and services for seniors in Canada. The company offers long term care (LTC) services; and home health care services, such as nursing care, occupational, physical and speech therapy, and assistance with daily activities, as well as contract and consulting services to third parties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Extendicare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extendicare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.