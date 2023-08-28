Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) CEO Sells $4,317,840.00 in Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) CEO Seamus Grady sold 27,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.92, for a total value of $4,317,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 45,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,271,722.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
Fabrinet Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:FN opened at $156.78 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $128.26 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31. Fabrinet has a 12-month low of $90.19 and a 12-month high of $163.88. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 1.14.
Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.06. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $655.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 2.1% during the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,562 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,839,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the 2nd quarter valued at $231,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fabrinet by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 460,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,750,000 after purchasing an additional 54,158 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, Castleark Management LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter valued at about $1,573,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.93% of the company’s stock.
Fabrinet Company Profile
Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.
