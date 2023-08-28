FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) and EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) Critical Comparison

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER – Get Free Report) and FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EverQuote and FactSet Research Systems’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EverQuote $404.13 million 0.46 -$24.42 million ($0.94) -5.90 FactSet Research Systems $1.84 billion 8.89 $396.92 million $13.05 32.92

FactSet Research Systems has higher revenue and earnings than EverQuote. EverQuote is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FactSet Research Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EverQuote -8.32% -25.60% -17.67% FactSet Research Systems 24.77% 37.65% 14.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares EverQuote and FactSet Research Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

87.8% of EverQuote shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 38.5% of EverQuote shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of FactSet Research Systems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

EverQuote has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FactSet Research Systems has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its stock price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for EverQuote and FactSet Research Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EverQuote 0 2 2 0 2.50 FactSet Research Systems 1 7 4 0 2.25

EverQuote presently has a consensus price target of $13.50, indicating a potential upside of 143.24%. FactSet Research Systems has a consensus price target of $437.90, indicating a potential upside of 1.94%. Given EverQuote’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts plainly believe EverQuote is more favorable than FactSet Research Systems.

Summary

FactSet Research Systems beats EverQuote on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EverQuote

EverQuote, Inc. operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company offers auto, home and renters, life, and health insurance. It also engages in online business activities. The company serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc., and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc. in November 2014. EverQuote, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Inc., a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth. It serves portfolio managers, investment banks, asset managers, wealth advisors, corporate clients, and other financial services entities. FactSet Research Systems Inc. was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

