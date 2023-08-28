Fanhua (FANH) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 30th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fanhua (NASDAQ:FANH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $120.53 million during the quarter. Fanhua had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 11.02%.

Get Fanhua alerts:

Fanhua Stock Performance

Shares of FANH stock opened at $6.01 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.76. Fanhua has a 52 week low of $4.35 and a 52 week high of $9.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fanhua in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Fanhua

Institutional Trading of Fanhua

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Fanhua by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $429,000 after buying an additional 2,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Fanhua by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 515,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after buying an additional 22,356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fanhua in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.15% of the company’s stock.

Fanhua Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fanhua, Inc engages in the provision of agency services and insurance claims adjusting services. It operates through the Insurance Agency and Claims Adjusting segments. The Insurance Agency segment includes providing agency services for insurance products and life insurance products. The Claims Adjusting segment provides pre-underwriting survey services, claims adjusting services, disposal of residual value services, loading and unloading supervision services, and consulting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Fanhua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fanhua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.