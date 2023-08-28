FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. decreased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 15.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 203,331 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 36,865 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $46,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in FedEx by 1.3% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 111,459 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $25,467,000 after acquiring an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.0% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,202 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $405,000. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FedEx in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.8% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,619 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $827,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FedEx stock opened at $258.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $65.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $270.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $232.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $6.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, September 11th will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.52%.

In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $265.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.14.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

