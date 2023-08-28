FIL Ltd Increases Stock Position in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Grab Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GRAB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,868,936 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,521,949 shares during the period. FIL Ltd owned 0.50% of Grab worth $56,795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Grab in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Commerce Bank purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its position in Grab by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 11,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Grab during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

Grab stock opened at $3.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day moving average is $3.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.85. Grab Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $2.19 and a 12 month high of $4.03.

Grab ( NASDAQ:GRAB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $567.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.33 million. Grab had a negative return on equity of 16.50% and a negative net margin of 55.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 76.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Grab Holdings Limited will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GRAB shares. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Grab from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup increased their price target on Grab from $4.80 to $5.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. HSBC increased their price target on Grab from $4.03 to $4.20 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Grab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $2.55 to $3.10 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Grab from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.69.

Grab Holdings Limited engages in the provision of superapps in Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam. The company offers its Grab ecosystem, a single platform with superapps for driver- and merchant-partners and consumers, that allows access to mobility, delivery, digital financial services, and enterprise sector offerings.

