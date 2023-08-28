FIL Ltd Lowers Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

FIL Ltd lessened its position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 31.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,402 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Ferguson were worth $48,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 2,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Ferguson by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period.

Ferguson stock opened at $156.30 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.98. Ferguson plc has a 12 month low of $99.16 and a 12 month high of $163.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 6th. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.04. Ferguson had a return on equity of 42.96% and a net margin of 6.31%. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.50 earnings per share. Ferguson’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. Ferguson’s payout ratio is currently 33.37%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FERG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ferguson from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Friday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Northcoast Research started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. UBS Group started coverage on Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Ferguson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4,142.63.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

