Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 6,562 Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQM – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 6,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned 0.17% of Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FLQM. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Redwood Financial Network Corp bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $239,000.

BATS FLQM opened at $44.19 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a 12 month low of $25.35 and a 12 month high of $28.79. The stock has a market cap of $240.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.83.

About Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Mid Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Mid Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a US-listed mid-cap equity index that selects and weights constituents based on four factors: quality, value, momentum, and volatility. FLQM was launched on Apr 26, 2017 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

