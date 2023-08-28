Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ALB. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 124,405.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,510,053 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,664,050,000 after purchasing an additional 104,426,113 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Albemarle by 328.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 659,821 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,609,000 after purchasing an additional 505,770 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Albemarle by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,378,866 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $299,021,000 after purchasing an additional 432,155 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $75,802,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Albemarle by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,230,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $266,871,000 after purchasing an additional 269,994 shares in the last quarter. 87.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. UBS Group upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $196.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $222.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Albemarle from $270.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Albemarle from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank downgraded Albemarle from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.20.

ALB opened at $189.74 on Monday. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $171.82 and a twelve month high of $334.55. The stock has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a PE ratio of 5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $212.96 and its 200-day moving average is $216.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.27 by $3.06. Albemarle had a return on equity of 45.88% and a net margin of 40.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 25.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Albemarle’s payout ratio is 4.81%.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lithium, Bromine, and Catalysts. The Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and lithium specialties and reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for use in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes in the areas of steroid chemistry and vitamins, life sciences, pharmaceutical industry, and other markets.

