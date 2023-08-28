Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $278,000 Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,717 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 168.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 823,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,739,000 after acquiring an additional 516,009 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 158,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,661,000 after buying an additional 23,474 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 161,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after buying an additional 63,184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 175.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 3,933 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Group Asset Management LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Stephens Group Asset Management LLC now owns 357,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,424,000 after buying an additional 9,258 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO opened at $47.90 on Monday. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.71 and a fifty-two week high of $49.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $48.00 and a 200 day moving average of $48.31.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Company Profile

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

