Financial Advocates Investment Management Increases Holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 50.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MS. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $91.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.06.

Insider Transactions at Morgan Stanley

In related news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan sold 1,049,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.45, for a total value of $9,921,451.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,456,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,917,525.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.19, for a total transaction of $11,898,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,011,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,269,930.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,418,989 shares of company stock worth $44,556,447 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of MS opened at $83.22 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $137.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.33. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $74.67 and a fifty-two week high of $100.99.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. This is an increase from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Friday, June 30th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

(Free Report)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.