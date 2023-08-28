Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $267,000 in Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sony Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,300,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,475,000 after purchasing an additional 264,458 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,059,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,670,000 after purchasing an additional 263,316 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its holdings in Sony Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 3,469,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,658,000 after purchasing an additional 71,357 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Sony Group by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,043,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320,906 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Sony Group by 6.9% during the first quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 1,948,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,629,000 after purchasing an additional 125,132 shares in the last quarter. 8.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:SONY opened at $81.10 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $89.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Sony Group Co. has a 12-month low of $61.72 and a 12-month high of $100.94. The company has a market cap of $100.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.03.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SONY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Sony Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. TheStreet cut Sony Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sony Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

