Financial Advocates Investment Management Lowers Stock Holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its holdings in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 69.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,625 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 5,981 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 5.5% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in DexCom by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 960 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Covenant Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.2% during the first quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Ascent Group LLC grew its position in DexCom by 2.1% during the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 4,778 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $577,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC grew its position in DexCom by 7.7% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.88% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total transaction of $47,674.83. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,003,950.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 411 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.03, for a total value of $43,989.33. Following the transaction, the director now owns 126,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,486,636.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Sadie Stern sold 393 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.31, for a total value of $47,674.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,466 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,003,950.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,402 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,579. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Barclays upped their target price on DexCom from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on DexCom in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on DexCom from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on DexCom from $134.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on DexCom from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.50.

DXCM stock opened at $100.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.16, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. DexCom, Inc. has a 1 year low of $78.94 and a 1 year high of $139.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.41.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $871.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $841.16 million. DexCom had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 11.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices for specific and permitted use cases, including non-medical device applications, medical device data analysis, integrated continuous glucose monitoring systems (iCGM) secondary display alarms, active patient monitoring, and treatment decisions; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

