Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Shares in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Booking during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new stake in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BKNG. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Mizuho increased their target price on Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3,111.80.

In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paulo Pisano sold 170 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,192.59, for a total value of $542,740.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,907,641.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,970 shares of company stock valued at $11,548,227 over the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,042.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market cap of $108.59 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,905.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,695.13. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $28.84 by $8.78. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $19.08 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 144.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

