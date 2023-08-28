Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 6,041 American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned approximately 0.11% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $62,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, McAdam LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $241,000.

TAXF opened at $49.13 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.85. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.11 and a 12 month high of $50.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.1216 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

