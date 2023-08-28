Financial Advocates Investment Management Raises Stock Holdings in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG – Free Report) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,938 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,052 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Transocean were worth $279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Transocean by 8,124.0% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 4,112 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Transocean during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Transocean during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. CWM LLC boosted its position in Transocean by 42.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,747 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Transocean by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,545 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Mark-Anthony Lovell Mey sold 396,170 shares of Transocean stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.50, for a total value of $3,367,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 984,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,366,694.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 13.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RIG stock opened at $7.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Transocean Ltd. has a 52-week low of $2.33 and a 52-week high of $8.86.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $729.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $732.58 million. Transocean had a negative return on equity of 7.32% and a negative net margin of 37.68%. Transocean’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. Analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RIG. Susquehanna raised their target price on Transocean from $7.50 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Transocean from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup upgraded Transocean from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Transocean from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Transocean to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.28.

Transocean Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells worldwide. It contracts its mobile offshore drilling rigs, related equipment, and work crews to drill oil and gas wells. It serves integrated energy companies, government-owned or government-controlled energy companies, and other independent energy companies.

