Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Super Micro Computer during the first quarter valued at about $2,100,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 9.2% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4,603.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 461,808 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,821,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total transaction of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Shiu Leung Chan acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, for a total transaction of $1,062,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 40,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,569 shares of company stock worth $15,557,559 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SMCI. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Super Micro Computer in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Super Micro Computer from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $287.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMCI opened at $253.96 on Monday. Super Micro Computer, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.28 and a 1 year high of $357.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $276.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $183.11.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

