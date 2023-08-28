Financial Analysis: Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS) versus Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS)

Digital Media Solutions (NYSE:DMS – Get Free Report) and Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

30.6% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 82.3% of Digital Media Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Digital Media Solutions and Eqonex, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Digital Media Solutions 0 1 1 0 2.50 Eqonex 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

Digital Media Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $1.50, indicating a potential upside of 450.46%. Given Digital Media Solutions’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Digital Media Solutions is more favorable than Eqonex.

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Eqonex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Digital Media Solutions -17.32% N/A -23.03% Eqonex N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Digital Media Solutions and Eqonex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Digital Media Solutions $391.15 million 0.05 -$31.95 million ($1.87) -0.15 Eqonex $5.30 million 0.82 -$75.00 million N/A N/A

Digital Media Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Eqonex.

Summary

Digital Media Solutions beats Eqonex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Digital Media Solutions

(Get Free Report)

Digital Media Solutions, Inc. operates as a digital performance marketing company that offers a software delivery platform in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Brand Direct, Marketplace, and Technology Solutions. It operates as a performance marketing engine for companies across various industries, including consumer finance, e-commerce, education, insurance, home services, brand performance, automotive, gig, health and wellness, and career placements. The company also provides managed services that help clients to access and control the advertising spends, as well as marketing automation software as a service to clients. Digital Media Solutions, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.

About Eqonex

About Eqonex

Eqonex Limited operates as a digital assets financial services company. It operates through three divisions: Custody, Asset Management, and Brokerage. The company provides Digivault, a custody solution; Bletchley Park, a digital asset investment solution for institutional and professional investors; and EQONEX Investment products that issues securitized products. It also operates an over-the-counter brokerage, and borrowing and lending services, as well as structured products. The company was formerly known as Diginex Limited and changed its name to Eqonex Limited in October 2021. Eqonex Limited is headquartered in Singapore.

