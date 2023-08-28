Financial Comparison: First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI) and IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ)

IF Bancorp (NASDAQ:IROQ – Get Free Report) and First Bancorp of Indiana (OTCMKTS:FBPI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of IF Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of First Bancorp of Indiana shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Get IF Bancorp alerts:

Dividends

IF Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Bancorp of Indiana pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. IF Bancorp pays out 25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. IF Bancorp has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

IF Bancorp has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Bancorp of Indiana has a beta of 0.33, indicating that its stock price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares IF Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IF Bancorp 15.12% 7.18% 0.61% First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares IF Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IF Bancorp $30.30 million 1.72 $5.78 million $1.59 9.78 First Bancorp of Indiana N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

IF Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than First Bancorp of Indiana.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for IF Bancorp and First Bancorp of Indiana, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IF Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A First Bancorp of Indiana 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

IF Bancorp beats First Bancorp of Indiana on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IF Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

IF Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in directing, planning, and coordinating the business activities of Iroquois Federal Savings. The firm through its subsidiary, offers variety of deposits accounts, including savings accounts, certificate of deposit, money market accounts, commercial and personal checking accounts, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts. The company was founded in March 2011 and is headquartered in Watseka, IL.

About First Bancorp of Indiana

(Get Free Report)

First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Savings Bank, provides various banking products and services to individuals and business customers in the United States. The company accepts various deposits such as certificates of deposit, checking, health savings, individual retirement, money market, and savings accounts; loans include retail loan advisors, consumer, mortgage, and home equity loans; and current rates. It also accepts various business deposit accounts; lending services include relationship bankers, business loans, small business administration, paycheck protection program; and treasury management includes online banking, merchant services, remote capture, and credit cards. In addition, it offers e-banking, and other card services. The company operates nine full-service offices. First Bancorp of Indiana, Inc. was founded in 1904 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Receive News & Ratings for IF Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IF Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.