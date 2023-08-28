Financial Contrast: Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY) & ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG)

Benesse (OTCMKTS:BSEFY – Get Free Report) and ATA Creativity Global (NASDAQ:AACG – Get Free Report) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Benesse shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.8% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.9% of ATA Creativity Global shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Benesse and ATA Creativity Global, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Benesse 0 1 0 0 2.00 ATA Creativity Global 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Benesse and ATA Creativity Global’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Benesse N/A N/A N/A ATA Creativity Global -21.26% -34.13% -9.45%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Benesse and ATA Creativity Global’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Benesse N/A N/A N/A $55.01 0.23 ATA Creativity Global $29.99 million 1.31 -$6.94 million ($0.21) -5.86

Benesse has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ATA Creativity Global. ATA Creativity Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Benesse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Benesse beats ATA Creativity Global on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Benesse

Benesse Holdings, Inc. provides educational, and nursing care and childcare services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Education Business; Nursing Care and Childcare Business; and Kids & Family Business. The company engages in the correspondence course business, school and teacher support business, cram school business, English language lessons for children business, and other businesses for preschool to high school students; and nursing care and childcare business, which include the operation of nursing homes for seniors comprising fee-based homes and elderly houses with care services, home help and daytime nursing care services, food delivery, and daycare and afterschool care services. It also offers information and products relating to pregnancy, childbirth, and parenting; lifestyle information and support everyday living through forums for communication with customers; and magazines, websites, and others to help enrich life with pets. The company was formerly known as Benesse Corporation and changed its name to Benesse Holdings, Inc. in 2009. Benesse Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 1955 and is headquartered in Okayama, Japan.

About ATA Creativity Global

ATA Creativity Global, together with its subsidiaries, provides educational services to individual students through its training center network in China and internationally. Its educational services include portfolio training, research-based learning, overseas study counselling, in-school art classes through cooperation with high schools, foreign language training services, junior art education, in-school art classes, junior art education, and other related educational services to its students. The company also offers online courses for students. The company was formerly known as ATA Inc. and changed its name to ATA Creativity Global in September 2019. ATA Creativity Global was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

